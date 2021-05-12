Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $69,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

