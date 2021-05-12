Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.82 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of W.W. Grainger worth $81,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

GWW opened at $462.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

