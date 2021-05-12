Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $72,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

