Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,495 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $76,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.40 and its 200-day moving average is $287.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

