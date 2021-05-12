Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,704 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of CGI worth $67,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of GIB opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

