Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given a C$17.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

