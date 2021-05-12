Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the subject of several other reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE SMLP opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

