SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

