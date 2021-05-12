Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.13

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.13 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 60.10 ($0.79). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 487,490 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £128.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

In related news, insider David Bundred sold 28,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £19,881.66 ($25,975.52). Also, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

