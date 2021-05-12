SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $18.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.51.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $132.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

