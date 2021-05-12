SVB Leerink Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $300.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $315.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.79. Waters has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

