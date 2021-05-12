Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $69.71 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00553335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00215801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.46 or 0.01193533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035355 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,402,681,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,919,370 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.