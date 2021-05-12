Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 205 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

