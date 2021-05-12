Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $286.66 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.