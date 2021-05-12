Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

