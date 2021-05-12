Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

