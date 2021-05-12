Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Shares of AMGN opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $544,455. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

