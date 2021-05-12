Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Anthem by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.62.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $394.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.