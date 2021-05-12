Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 410,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

