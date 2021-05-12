Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,677 put options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the typical volume of 1,404 put options.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

SNCR stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 10,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

