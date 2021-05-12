Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.