Systemax Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Systemax has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
NYSE SYX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. Systemax has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.48.
SYX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $271,542.24. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last 90 days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
