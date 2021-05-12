Systemax Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Systemax has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Systemax alerts:

NYSE SYX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. Systemax has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $271,542.24. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last 90 days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.