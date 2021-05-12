T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.24

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.24 and last traded at $189.95, with a volume of 4116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.23.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

