TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of TEG opened at €24.32 ($28.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

