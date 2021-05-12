Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 859.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

TTWO stock opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

