Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.48. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 92,372 shares changing hands.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $741.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

