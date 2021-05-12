Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,464. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

