TD Securities Cuts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $36.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

ATZAF traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

