Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $17.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $799.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

