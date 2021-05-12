Tecogen (TGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, analysts expect Tecogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

