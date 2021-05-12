Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $206.00. The stock traded as low as $144.09 and last traded at $145.30, with a volume of 24213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.04.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.