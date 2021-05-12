Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $206.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.38. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $133.17 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

