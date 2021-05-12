Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLTZY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

