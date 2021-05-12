Teleflex Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.09. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

