Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,904. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

