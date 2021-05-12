Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Down 1%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

