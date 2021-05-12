Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Down 1%

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit