Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.43

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

