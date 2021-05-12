TELUS Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.

TSE:T opened at C$26.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.02 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

