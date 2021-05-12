TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.