TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit