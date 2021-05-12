TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

T stock opened at C$26.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$35.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.63. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

