TEMCO Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and $1.73 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.62 or 0.00542948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00250544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.96 or 0.01184551 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00034202 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

