TENT (TENT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $323,972.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $323,972.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.10 or 0.00667394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00205364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00281024 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005178 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004805 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,189,660 coins and its circulating supply is 35,112,568 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

