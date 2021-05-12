Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.