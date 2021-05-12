Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.01 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of CPT opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.