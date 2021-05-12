Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 907 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $501.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

