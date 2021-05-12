Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

