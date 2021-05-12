TFC Financial Management Has $574,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $138.57. 66,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

