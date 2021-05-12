TFC Financial Management Sells 1,869 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFC Financial Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

