TFC Financial Management Sells 669 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TFC Financial Management reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,628,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last 90 days.

PINS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.72. 66,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,783,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

