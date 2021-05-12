The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

TBBK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

